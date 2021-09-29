Tampa campaign aims to 'stop weight bias' during Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month and the nation’s largest grassroots obesity organization, Obesity Action Coalition, is leading a campaign to end weight bias, especially for children.

According to the Tampa-based nonprofit, weight bias is "holding negative attitudes about people’s weight or harming and shaming someone because of their weight."

The bias can exist in different aspects of life, including in healthcare, education, media, and in the workplace.

For more information on weight bias, or to learn more about the campaign, visit stopweightbias.com.