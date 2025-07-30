Tampa coffee shop brewing something special for customers

The Brief Tampa cafe offering up mushrooms in its coffee. Eclipse Café specializes in drinks infused with functional mushrooms. The business is located at 6118 Gunn Highway.



A coffee shop in northwest Tampa is offering something a little different for customers looking to add more than just caffeine to their daily cup: mushrooms.

The backstory:

Eclipse Café specializes in drinks infused with functional mushrooms such as Lion’s Mane, Ashwagandha, and Turkey Tail.

The café offers these ingredients as optional additions to coffee and other handcrafted beverages, a practice tied to growing interest in adaptogens and natural wellness products.

"There’s been a real big trend with functional mushrooms. The interest has been blowing up," said owner Hussein Samad. "We soon found out it wasn’t a trend, and it’s here to stay."

To make the mushrooms more palatable, Samad says the café uses water-based tinctures that blend easily with drinks without affecting flavor.

What they're saying:

"You don’t taste it, that’s the great thing about it," he said. "If you order a vanilla latte, it’s going to taste exactly like a vanilla latte."

Eclipse Café also serves as a gathering place for students, remote workers, and anyone looking for a quiet space to recharge.

What's next:

As the functional beverage market grows, cafés like Eclipse are exploring new ways to combine familiar flavors with wellness-focused ingredients.

The business is located at 6118 Gunn Highway in Tampa.