Tampa community rallies around family facing several health and hurricane hardships

As a South Tampa mother is proving how a mother's love knows no bounds, her strength is being tested by hurricanes and her son's cancer diagnosis.

Michelle Mastrototaro's son Bryce, 16, is blind and autistic, with chronic conditions and needs 24-hour care. But he always has a smile on his face.

What they're saying:

"This boy, he is a miracle, honestly," Michelle said. "He's my everything. I sacrifice a lot and I do everything for him."

Last year, their situation got even more challenging.

Flooding from Hurricane Helene destroyed everything on the first floor of her South Tampa home. Her drywall, flooring and furniture were ruined. So was Bryce's specialized safety bed, forcing the teenager to sleep in a Pack 'n Play travel crib meant for a toddler.

As she recovered from Helene, Hurricane Milton damaged her roof. She said she's struggled to get her repairs approved for coverage by FEMA.

Last week, her family was hit with another kind of storm: Bryce was diagnosed with cancer.

"He has Hodgkin's lymphoma," Michelle said, adding that it's his second battle with the disease.

"It's treatable. It's going to be a long process. I just don't know if his body can handle it, and I'm scared."

What you can do:

The community has rallied around her, helping with repairs and organizing an online fundraiser.

"I don't have anybody, and I'm so grateful to everybody," she said, adding she's confident her son can overcome this latest challenge. "He's a fighter. We're not going down."

