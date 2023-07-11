Tampa company has been making boiled peanuts for 27 years

Hawks Nuts has been making boiled peanuts in Tampa for 27 years.

"It’s the caviar of the south," said company vice president, Matthew Hawks.

His parents started the small business in 1995 in a small warehouse, and it’s been growing ever since.

Hawks Nuts produces about 2,000 bags of boiled peanuts a day. They supply nuts to stores all over the southeastern United States.

"It’s not just some guy sitting on the side of the road. It’s a 24-hour process, six days a week," shared Matthew.

Matthew said in the hustle and bustle of life in 2023, many people find comfort in the nostalgia of their southern staple.

"I think boiled peanuts are a welcomed visitor from the past for most people. It will remind them of being in their grandparents’ house when they were kids," he explained.

Hawks Nuts offers regular, Cajun, and jalapeño flavors.

You can pick up a bag Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Tampa facility, located at 4713 N Hale Ave. You can also call the office at 1-800-685-NUTS to see what stores carry them in your area.