Tampa considered fourth-hottest job market in U.S.: Report

Tampa has the fourth-hottest job market in the U.S., according to a Wall Street Journal report released this week.

The Journal looked at factors including labor force size, participation, wage growth and the unemployment rate, which was about 3 percent in Tampa Bay, according to federal data.

"We've had a great favorable economy here in many different ways and everybody wants to be here. And we've got a lot of new ideas turning. We've got a lot of new opportunity," said Yvonne Fry, CEO of Workforce Development Partners, a nonprofit that held a Future Career Academy hiring event at the Tampa Convention Center Tuesday. "We have health care [companies], that's probably top of the list. We've got a lot in construction. We've got a lot in financial services."

READ: 1 shot near Armature Works in Tampa: Police

The Journal ranked four Florida cities in the top six hottest job markets: Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami.

According to employers, Tampa's exploding population has been the driving force been a job market boom in several industries.

"With that population exploding, everything else has to follow it from schools to hospitals to supermarkets to roadways. So it's a big snowball effect," said Tito Feliciano, with B&I Contractors. "There's a lack of manpower for the amount of work that's out there here in Tampa Bay alone. You can't drive more than a mile without seeing a crane."

Tampa and Miami were first and second in wage growth, according to the Journal's report. The Tampa region also added about 12,000 jobs in the last year, federal data shows.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS BELOW