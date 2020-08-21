Tampa dad gives advice on talking about COVID-19 with kids

With the beginning of the 2020/2021 school year just around the corner, the decision about sending kids to school or not isn't a light topic.

"We probably haven't been asking the children how they feel too much," said father Jarron Webster.

Webster is an experienced speaker and social media influencer, but when it came to addressing the coronavirus pandemic he admitted, "I haven't heard anyone ask the kids, how do you feel?"

"They're human beings, they have feelings, they have emotions," said Webster, "They're going through the same experiences we're going through, but they're much smaller, much younger."

He pointed out how much the world has changed, "You can't have a birthday party. We had a birthday party over Zoom."

Childhood memories are not only being impacted but are also being shaped adversely.

"A 9-year-old, you can't hang out with your friends," said Webster. "Sometimes we need someone to talk to."

And Webster would know. He spent a year speaking to a new person each day.

His advice is simple, "Talk to your children. They have a voice as well. Sometimes they don't have the opportunity to use it."