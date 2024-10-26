Tampa dessert shop offering free treats to first responders

A local business is giving back to the community after Hurricane Milton.

Located in North Tampa, Hello Sweetness is giving first responders a free treat.

Owner Nasser Ali said he wanted to give back to first responders, because they helped so much after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"For us to have the ability to give back to people who gave to our business and made us who we are today, why not," shared Ali.

Hello Sweetness offers a variety of desserts such as waffles, bubble waffles, crêpes, and gelato. You can even design your own dessert by including options like peanut butter crunch, strawberries and cream, and brownie paradise.

Ali said whether it's a TECO lineman, the fire department, local police, or anyone helping with recovery from the hurricane, you can come in for a free sweet treat.

READ: DI Coffee Bar on Davis Islands back in business after Milton

He also urges anyone in the community to come in if they need ice, power, or Wi-Fi. He just wants to help storm victims get back to whatever it is they call normal.

Ali said without the community his business wouldn't be around.

"We're a small business, we depend on them every single day and, for that reason, we want to give back as much as we can," he explained.

For more information on Hello Sweetness, click here or check out their social media @HelloSweetness.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: