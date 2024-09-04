Armed robber still on the run after throwing cash, pulling knife on Tampa hotel employees: TPD

A man was caught on camera in July throwing cash at employees at Barrymore Hotel after he stole money out of the hotel's register, according to police.

The suspect, who the Tampa Police Department says committed armed robbery, is still on the run, so detectives are asking the community for help.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on July 30, 2024, police say the suspect was seen rummaging through the cash register after climbing over the front reception counter at the hotel located at 111 W Fortune St. He removed cash from the register and was confronted by employees, according to TPD.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows the suspect throwing cash at the employees before pulling a knife on them outside the hotel. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was dressed in dark clothing, carrying a backpack, and left on a bicycle in an unknown direction, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about the incident or can help identify the suspect is asked to call the non-emergency number at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, accessible through the TampaPD app.

