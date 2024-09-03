Labor Day weekend 'street takeovers' prompt warning from police: 'It's absolutely crazy'

Nearly a dozen people are facing criminal charges after what the Florida Highway Patrol is calling "coordinated street takeover events" over Labor Day weekend across Hillsborough County.

Organized events in downtown Tampa and Riverview brought hundreds of people out to partake in reckless driving that put neighborhoods in danger.

The Tampa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are all now warning: you will be charged and your car will be impounded if you participate in these.

Dozens of cars created chaos in a Riverview neighborhood Saturday night.

A "street takeover" planned on social media drew hundreds to watch reckless driving, donuts and drifting in the South Fork intersection.

Ten people were arrested there, with the youngest two suspects just 17 years old.

In downtown Tampa, there was another incident near the convention center Saturday, where a separate arrest was made of an 18-year-old. His BMW was spotted doing burnouts and slides before heading south onto Harbour Island.

"It's absolutely crazy that people would put so many lives in jeopardy. It's unspeakable. But the point that we want to make is if you're going to do that in Tampa, you're going to get caught," said TPD Chief Lee Bercaw in a recent interview with FOX 13.

A new law put in place just this year allows law enforcement to seize and impound all cars involved in this kind of reckless driving.

"We're not just going to impound your car, we're going to seize your car. So you need to think twice about it. And the message out there is you don't even have to be a driver. If you're a participant, we will charge you," said Chief Bercaw.

Both incidents over the weekend are active investigations through FHP and local law enforcement. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

