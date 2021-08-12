Tampa doctor studying what's behind lung cancer in non-smokers

Lung cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer worldwide, and the deadliest. Cigarette smoking is still the greatest risk factor for lung cancer, but a growing share of cases is turning up in people who have never smoked.

A Tampa doctor is trying to find out why.

"It's still considered a smoker's disease, but it's not anymore," said Moffitt Cancer Center Thoracic Surgeon, Dr. Lary Robinson.

Last week, comedian Kathy Griffin revealed she was having half of her lung removed after a cancer diagnosis. The 60-year-old writing on social media "…I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!"

"40 years ago, a never smoker getting lung cancer was rare," Robinson said. "Now, about 25% of women who get lung cancer are never smokers and about 10% of men."

Lung cancer screenings are only recommended for current and former smokers, meaning most non-smokers discover their cancer after it has reached an advanced stage and symptoms are noticeable.

Robinson says while cigarette smoking is a strong contributing factor, it is clear other factors are also playing a role.

"We don't know about the other factors because it hasn't been really investigated very much," said Robinson.

That is why Robinson recently launched an observational study at Moffitt Cancer Center focused specifically on women who have never smoked and are diagnosed with lung cancer. He wants to know why those cases are on the rise.

"We're looking at a number of reported factors that may make them predisposed to getting lung cancer," Robinson said.

Things like family history, environmental impacts, lifestyle and diet could have an impact.

Participants will complete questionnaires and have some tests done. Robinson hopes for some preliminary results in about a year.

"You might call this a fishing expedition. We're just trying to find what correlations there are," he said.