Speeding problem in Florida, Tampa drivers say it's the wild west

A 14 and 15-year-old played a real life game of Grand Theft Auto, stealing a car from Riverview and raced away from law enforcement on I-75.

On Sunday, the chase ended just outside downtown Tampa with a dramatic pit maneuver on the Selmon Expressway.

"The trooper saw his opportunity to end the pursuit, so it didn’t go any further," shared Sgt. Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol.

While they may be an egregious example, drivers say it can feel like the wild west out there on Florida roadways.

"I thought Pittsburgh were wild drivers, they're crazy down here," said driver Chris Kagle.

According to the latest data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration analyzed by the Heninger Garrison Davis law firm about 22.5% of deadly crashes in Florida involve speeding. That ranks 7th worst in the country.

"We need everyone to play their part and abide by those rules. The faster you go the chances of you being able to react, you’re reducing your time to react," Sgt. Gaskins shared.