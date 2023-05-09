Attorneys at odds over key evidence for case against Tampa father accused of killing teen daughter

Investigators say a Tampa father is accused of the ultimate betrayal.

Nahshon Shannon is accused of killing his 13-year-old daughter Janessa Shannon nearly six years ago. Now, Shannon is set to go to trial for his daughter's murder.

Janessa Shannon.

But before that happens, the state and the defense want to keep the jury from hearing specific evidence.

Nahshon Shannon during a court appearance in Tampa.

New court records show the teenager was sexually active based on evidence found on her cell phone. The state wants it out.

Prosecutors also want to show the jury that Shannon molested Janessa and her younger sister. However, the defense plans to challenge it.

Janessa Shannon.

In a Tampa courtroom Tuesday, the defense told the court they plan on requesting DCF records to help bolster their case. Arguments of the evidence in question are expected this summer.

Janessa went missing in July 2017 after she went to stay with her father for misbehaving. The next day, Shannon woke up and said his daughter was gone. He told officials she ran away.

The community came together to search for the 13-year-old, but her body was discovered in a nature preserve.

Documents show a shovel found in Shannon’s garage match the soil at the crime scene, and screws found near her body match the ones purchased by Shannon, placing him at the crime scene.

It’s a reoccurring nightmare for Janessa‘s mother, Michelle Mosley,

"Something I have to relive every single day, and I think about in my head what he did to her. What she had to go through," she explained.

The judge also granted the defense’s motion Tuesday to push back the trial date from June to September.