Tampa Fire Rescue: Clear mind key to surviving submerged vehicle

​

Patrick Bilder, 43, died in a wrong-way crash Saturday on a bridge above the Tampa Bypass Canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Bilder was driving the wrong way on Adamo Drive when he crashed into two cars on the bridge, going airborne over the overpass and into the water.

Water rescue missions are rare and only happen a few times a year in the Bay Area, but when they do happen you only have minutes to act.

"Scuba diving alone is probably one of the most dangerous things we can do on this job," Tampa Fire Rescue Lt. David Vinciguerra explained.

Divers who responded to Saturday's crash are highly trained and ready to act fast. Tampa Fire Rescue firefighter-paramedic Alberto Delgado was one of the divers who responded.

Advertisement

"One of the bigger challenges with that was making sure we located the vehicle," Delgado said.

Depending on the size of the car, you may just have three or four minutes before it's completely submerged.

"You want to try and get at least your windows down,” Delgado said. “If you can get your door open, that's also good, because once that water starts to add pressure against the door and the windows underwater it's going to be really hard to open the door and sometimes the window may not work."

In case the windows don't work, a window punch or your car keys could help break the windows.

"Strike a corner of the window whether low or high and shatter this tempered glass," Delgado said.

In some cases drivers are able to escape on their own. In other cases divers have rescued drivers.

In February, crews pulled a man from his SUV after he drove it into White Trout Lake. Divers were able to pull the man out of an open window despite the doors not opening.

"Using a clear mind is first and foremost,” Vinciguerra explained. “If you can clear your mind and think about the situation for what it is. Using the tools you have available such as electronic windows. Get that window down. That's your best option."

As for Saturday's crash, it's still unclear if alcohol may have been involved. It could take up to six weeks before toxicology results are available.



​