Tampa flower shop marks 40th Valentine's Day after starting as anniversary surprise

The Brief Bloomingdays Flower Shop in Tampa is celebrating its 40th Valentine’s Day. The business started when owner Christine Vasconcelo’s father bought her mother the shop as an anniversary gift. The shop is hosting "Bloomingdays After Dark," remaining open until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. through Saturday to accommodate last-minute shoppers.



For Christine Vasconcelo, Valentine’s Day isn't just the busiest workday of the year. It’s a four-decade-long family tradition built on a romantic gesture.

As Bloomingdays Flower Shop on North Florida Avenue in Tampa gears up for the big day, Vasconcelo is reflecting on the shop’s 40th Valentine’s season.

The backstory:

The business began when her mother, then a homemaker, took up floral design classes but wasn’t happy there, Vasconcelo said.

"My dad was like, 'well, we're going to do something different,'" Vasconcelo said. "So, for their anniversary, he bought her a flower shop."

Her mother passed away in 2012 from ALS and Vasconcelo took over the business. Her 85-year-old father still comes in every day.

This week, the shop is a whirlwind of activity, resembling a floral version of Santa’s workshop. Walk-in fridges are packed to the ceiling with pre-assembled arrangements.

Dig deeper:

The shop has had to evolve with the times. While lots of pre-orders are already on the books, Vasconcelo noted that the rise of delivery apps has fundamentally changed their workflow.

"With Uber and DoorDash being a big factor, those numbers can significantly increase," she said. "We have the quickest prep time [for those apps], so we have to have everything done and ready to go."

The shift to a weekend holiday also changes consumer behavior. Vasconcelo observed that weekend celebrations often lead to more last-minute foot traffic from those heading to dinners or parties.

She said this year, to help last minute people, they’re bringing back "Bloomingdays After Dark," extending its hours to accommodate the "procrastination crowd." The shop will remain open until 10 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday.

Despite the holiday's reputation for high costs, Vasconcelo said the shop tries to shield customers from the worst of the seasonal price hikes.

"In this industry, we have supply and demand," she said. "Demand goes up, prices go up. It comes from the grower all the way down, but we try to keep it very reasonable."

What's next:

As the Saturday deadline looms, the message from the shop is simple: Whether you planned weeks ago or are pulling in at 9:59 p.m., they’ll have a rose waiting.