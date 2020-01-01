Tampa General Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2020

article

Tampa General Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2020 as fireworks exploded in the background.

“I heard everything going on I was just so focused,” said mother Brandi Yardley.

Baby Logan is Yardley’s fifth child. He was born at 12:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

”It is exciting, I’m just happy he's here,” she said.

A healthy 9 pounds, 6 ounces, baby Logan was happy to rest in mama's arms. She was in labor for just under three hours.

“Just relieved and happy I’m over the moon happy,” Yardley said. “He's here he's got a headful of hair,” she added.

“It was really exciting. We're happy for Brandi and Logan and their family. We wish them a happy 2020,” said resident physician Elizabeth Hoover.

Advertisement

Yardley told FOX 13 she actually thought Logan was going to be a Christmas baby, but as it turns out, he had other plans! In the end, it’s a new year, a new decade and the newest addition to the family.

“This is the best 2020 gift I could have. And my last one,” Yardley said. “It is awesome, it’s happy,” she added.

