Tampa General Hospital will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine to senior patients

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
TAMPA, Fla. - Starting Friday, Tampa General Hospital will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients who are 65 and older or have severe co-morbidities. 

In a statement, the hospital said they will provide the Pfizer vaccine. TGH was one of five Florida hospitals to receive the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine doses and began vaccinating frontline healthcare workers. 

In order to receive the vaccine, hospital officials said individuals must be a Tampa General Medical Group patient, age 65 and older or with severe co-morbidities making them more vulnerable to COVID-19. 

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to focus on providing the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors. 

"Our first priority for the general population, once the nurses, doctors and long-term care facilities are done, is to vaccinate people 65 and up," DeSantis said at the time.
 