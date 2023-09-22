Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative provides resources and gives unhoused children a voice

The Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative received federal funding to help end youth homelessness in Hillsborough County.

The nonprofit received around $4.6 million in funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) this week. The money will be put towards creating and expanding resources for children and teens.

"It's tremendously difficult to walk up to a youth and say, ‘Do you know somebody experiencing homelessness? Are you experiencing homelessness?’" Antoinette Hayes-Triplett, the CEO of the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative said.

She said thousands of children and teens in Hillsborough County are experiencing homelessness in some capacity.

"If you look at the numbers by the Department of Education, probably about 5,000 children are either homeless, specifically homeless, are couch-surfing in our community at any given time," Hayes-Triplett shared.

Hayes-Triplett said homelessness can take on different forms. She said some youth are sleeping in cars, some are moving from home to home, or even from couch to couch.

"What we see a lot of, are children aging out of foster care as well and not having the tools to house themselves," she said. "The cost of living in Hillsborough County has gone up tremendously."

She said the $4.6 million HUD grant will go towards the nonprofit’s youth demonstration program.

Hayes-Triplett said the grant is huge for the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative.

"This award makes sure that the youth are involved in making policies, making decisions, that they have a seat at the table, and they're driving the decisions on how to spend the money and how to help youth," she added. "They're the experts."

Part of the nonprofit’s focus is on giving these children and teens a voice. Hayes-Triplett said they have a panel of young residents who have previously experienced homelessness and can help share their perspective.

The funding will mainly go towards housing for youth, as well as mental health counseling, education resources and employment resources. Hayes-Triplett said investing in programs and resources for youth now, will help prevent them from facing challenges down the road.

She said the investment is not only in the futures of these children, but in the future of the community.

"If they're in and out of institutions and if they're in and out of hospitals, emergency rooms, it costs us more to not do anything than to provide them with wraparound services and housing," she explained.

Over the last few years, the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative worked with Hillsborough County to create housing for eight children and teens.

Hayes-Triplett said they’re hoping to continue creating more housing options for youth in the future.