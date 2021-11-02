Expand / Collapse search

Tampa homicide detectives investigate body found at 22nd Street Park

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 5:24PM
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Homicide detectives with the Tampa Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious with upper body trauma. 

Police were called Tuesday afternoon about an unresponsive man at the 22nd Street Park, a disc golf park and baseball field located at 7800 N. 22nd St.

When they got there, they found the body, which suffered apparent upper body trauma. 

The investigation is ongoing. 