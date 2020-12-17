Tampa International Airport expecting 50% drop in holiday travel

article

Officials with Tampa International Airport said they expect a lot less hustle-and-bustle during this holiday season. The airport is predicting a 50% drop in air travel due to the pandemic.

For them, the holiday period officially starts Dec. 19 and runs through Jan. 4. According to a spokesperson, the airport expects nearly 38,000 departing and arriving passengers per day.

Typically, TPA has up to 80,000 people traveling through the airport daily.

During the Thanksgiving travel period, the airport also anticipated half the number of passengers they would normally see.