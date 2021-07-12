Tampa International Airport hiring over 100 to meet summer travel demand

article

Airports and airlines across the country are trying to keep up with high demand as more people are traveling during the summer. Locally, Tampa International Airport is hoping to fill 150 positions to ease the stress.

The hiring event will take place July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Available positions include: cooks, baristas, cashiers, and management positions. A breakdown of available positions at shops and restaurants, as well as pay rangers for each can be found here.

TPA officials said candidates who qualify will be hired on the spot. Some positions come with signing bonuses or other perks, such as memberships to streaming services.

Tampa International Airport averaged about 57,000 passengers per day in June, which is just 4% below the same period in 2019. In recent weeks, some days have surpassed TPA's pre-pandemic passenger levels, they said.

"Hiring Day" will be located on Level 3 in the Main Terminal Event Space, located between Airside E and Airside F shuttle lobbies. Additional information is located on TPA's website.

A virtual hiring event will be scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration can be completed here.

