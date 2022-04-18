Tampa International Airport lifts mask mandate after TSA removes rule

After a federal judge in Tampa struck down the federal mask mandate, Tampa International Airport will no longer require masks and face coverings.

"Per TSA's removal of its federal mask mandate, masks are now optional at Tampa International Airport, effective immediately." TPA officials said in a statement Monday evening. "Passengers, employees and guests are no longer required [to] wear masks or face coverings in any of the facilities or terminals at TPA."

Several passengers were seen ditching their masks Monday afternoon at the airport after the federal judge's ruling. The White House said after the ruling that the federal mask order "is not in effect at this time."

Attorney Brant Hadaway represents the Health Freedom Defense Fund, which is a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed against the Biden Administration regarding the mask mandate that covered airlines and other public transportation. He said as of this moment, the ruling is the law of the land.

The US District judge in Tampa presiding over the case, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, said the CDC overstepped its authority last week when it extended the mask mandate for 15 days. Health officials made the decision amid concerns about a more contagious omicron subvariant.

The judge said the CDC failed to adequately explain its reasons for the mandate and didn't allow for public comment which is a violation of federal procedures.

"If they're going to invade the liberty of Americans they better have the law and the authority to do it on their side," Health Freedom Defense Fund President Leslie Manookian said.