Tampa International Airport resumes flights after suspending operations due to Elsa

Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
13
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Manatee County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Warning
from WED 6:16 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 1:30 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:49 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tampa International Airport resumes flights after suspending operations due to Elsa

Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Tampa International Airport
FOX 13 News
Tampa International Airport sign article

TAMPA, Fla. - After suspending operations Tuesday, the Tampa International Airport is resuming operations earlier than expected.

TPA officials said it means passengers can begin arriving to the airport and ticket counters at 8:30 a.m. TSA checkpoints also reopened at that time. after temporarily halting all flights Tuesday afternoon due to Tropical Storm Elsa.  Operations were initially scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The first commercial flights begin arriving after 9 a.m. with the first departure around 10 a.m.

There was no damage to the airport.

"While flights will resume later this morning, additional delays and cancellations throughout the day are possible as airlines ramp up operations," according to a statement. "All travelers should check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight schedules and arrive at the airport two hours before their flight."
 