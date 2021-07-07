Tampa International Airport resumes flights after suspending operations due to Elsa

article

After suspending operations Tuesday, the Tampa International Airport is resuming operations earlier than expected.

TPA officials said it means passengers can begin arriving to the airport and ticket counters at 8:30 a.m. TSA checkpoints also reopened at that time. after temporarily halting all flights Tuesday afternoon due to Tropical Storm Elsa. Operations were initially scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The first commercial flights begin arriving after 9 a.m. with the first departure around 10 a.m.

There was no damage to the airport.

"While flights will resume later this morning, additional delays and cancellations throughout the day are possible as airlines ramp up operations," according to a statement. "All travelers should check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight schedules and arrive at the airport two hours before their flight."

