Spirit Airlines adds nonstop routes to 4 new cities from TPA

Spirit Airlines announced the addition of nonstop routes to four new cities from Tampa International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The low-cost airline will roll out daily nonstop service to Charlotte on October 5, with seasonal routes to Norfolk, Richmond and Charleston, S.C., flying four times per week starting November 15.

According to a news release, this will mark the first time Spirit has flown nonstop between TPA and those four cities.

"Our friends at Spirit recently celebrated their 30th anniversary at TPA with us, and we’re thrilled to see this ultra-low-cost carrier now adding so many great destinations," Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said. "We look forward to their continued growth and success here in Tampa Bay, as we know these new and resuming routes will be popular with our travelers."

Daily flights from TPA to Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Indianapolis are scheduled to resume on October 5, and daily flights to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will start November 5.

