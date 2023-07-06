Tampa Judge says Donald Santini will remain in jail until trial

Donald Santini’s luck finally ran out. The elusive fugitive accused of murder was caught after nearly 40 years on the run.

He wanted out of jail and is asked the judge for bond. But prosecutors wanted him locked up until his trial.

They said Santini has already proved he is a huge flight risk.

Santini’s own words came back to haunt him. He recently admitted to investigators, he had skipped bail back in 1983 on an old armed robbery charge out of Texas.

One year later, detectives say he killed Cynthia Wood in Tampa.

Prosecutor, Michelle Doherty was quick to point that out.

"You have from his very own mouth that he has been on the lamb for 39 years, and he purposely has been using fake ID’s so that he can avoid law enforcement," argued Doherty.

Santini’s is accused of killing Wood back in 1984. Her body was discovered in a ditch days after she was reported missing.

She had been strangled to death. They say Santini’s fingerprints were on the body.

He skipped town shortly after and has been on the run for decades. Investigators say he used a list of aliases to hide his true identity until police tracked him down in San Diego, trying to apply for an illegal passport.

After discovering who he really was, he was brought back to Florida. He was recently booked into the Hillsborough County jail, but could be released if the judge is swayed by his attorney.

Hillsborough County Public Defender Jamie Kane asked where the evidence Santini jumped bail on the Texas charge is.

Donald Santini cried in court when the judge denied him bond.

"Where is the failure to appear warrant? Where is the circuit court case number? Where is the evidence that he was on pretrial release? Other than a simple statement of Mr. Santini, who is not a legal expert," argued Kane.

But that didn’t seem to matter to the court. After hearing all the evidence, Tampa Judge Catherine Catlin had the final say.

"You being on the run for almost 40 years shows a consciousness of guilt. You knew you were running from something. You are the definition of flight risk. There is nothing I can do to preserve the safety of this community if I were to let you go," ruled Catlin.

She went on to deny Santini bond. The defendant wiped away tears during her decision.

Santini will remain in jail until his trial.