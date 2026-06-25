Tampa man accused of having AI-generated child porn

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The Brief Tampa Police arrested Brian Schaaf on Tuesday after an investigation uncovered massive collections of explicit material. Detectives tracked the illicit uploads following a cyber tip from a national missing children's organization. Investigators discovered artificial intelligence tools and specific search histories used to create altered explicit depictions.



Tampa police detectives arrested a 30-year-old man who now faces more than 100 felony charges linked to explicit child exploitation material.

Tampa police investigation

What we know:

Tampa Police detectives initially launched an investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on May 29. The tip flagged explicit images uploaded to an online cloud storage network.

Through investigative techniques, detectives uncovered images believed to be artificial intelligence-generated. They also uncovered online search histories for "AI face swap" and "NSFW AI face swap."

Cyber tip arrest

The backstory:

Officers originally arrested 30-year-old Brian Schaaf on June 8 on two felony counts of creating child pornography stemming from the initial tip. Following that arrest, authorities executed a search warrant and located a massive collection of additional images.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force tracked down Schaaf and arrested him on Tuesday.

He now faces 100 felony counts of solicitation or possession of child pornography, alongside six felony counts of generating altered sexual depictions without consent.

Community leader response

What they're saying:

"This case is disturbing and incomprehensible," Chief Lee Bercaw said. "I am incredibly proud of the detectives whose tireless dedication helped remove this predator from our community and put him behind bars."

Ongoing records review

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the total number of devices seized during the search warrant execution. It remains unclear if any real victims have been identified in connection with the altered artificial intelligence images.