Tampa man accused of striking his girlfriend with his car following altercation: HCSO

article

The Brief A Tampa man faces an attempted murder charge after driving his car into his girlfriend following a dispute. The woman survived the violent street collision on East 138th Avenue with injuries that are not life-threatening. Deputies tracked down and arrested the suspect three days after the targeted roadway attack occurred.



A Tampa man is facing attempted murder charges after investigators say he struck his girlfriend with a vehicle after they got into an altercation.

Tampa police investigation

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to East 138th Avenue in Tampa on June 12 where a woman was hit by a car.

She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the victim and her boyfriend, Levi Stevenson, got into an altercation and he forcefully took her phone when she tried to call for help.

As the victim was walking along the street, Stevenson veered off the roadway, struck her with his vehicle and took off, according to HCSO.

He was located and arrested on June 15.

Stevenson was charged with attempted murder.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact events that triggered the initial argument between the couple. It also remains unclear how detectives tracked down Stevenson before his arrest on Monday.

Domestic violence response

What they're saying:

"A moment of anger should never cost someone their life. This victim showed incredible courage by walking away from a dangerous situation, only to be met with unthinkable violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to the determination of our detectives, this individual is now in custody and will face the consequences of his actions."