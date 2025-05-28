Tampa man arrested on 100 counts of child porn charges following cyber-tip

The Brief A Tampa man was arrested on 100 counts of child pornography charges. Detectives with the Tampa Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 25-year-old Jose Guerrero, Jr. after investigating a cyber-tip. Anyone with information about child exploitation is asked to report it immediately to NCMEC at www.missingkids.org or to your local law enforcement agency.



A cyber-tip investigation landed a Tampa man behind bars, facing 100 counts of child pornography charges.

The backstory:

The Tampa Police Department got a cyber-tip on February 20, 2025, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possession and distribution of suspected child pornography. The report indicated a consistent pattern of activity between November 2024 and January 2025.

Detectives with TPD worked with the cyber crimes unit of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate and identified 25-year-old Jose Guerrero, Jr. as the suspect.

After executing a search warrant at Guerrero’s home on Wednesday morning, Guerrero was arrested and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography (10 or more images and content of images).

What they're saying:

"The seriousness of this crime cannot be overstated; it represents the brutal harming and exploitation of children," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Let this arrest serve as a powerful warning to those who choose to possess and distribute child pornography - you will be relentlessly pursued and held accountable for your heinous actions. We are committed to protecting our most vulnerable and these vigilant detectives have proven they remain tireless in their commitment to this effort."

"Our partnerships with law enforcement agencies such as the Tampa Police Department are crucial in bringing these vile crimes to a stop and bringing the offenders to justice," says FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell. "The work that our agents and officers did in this case was top notch, and an example of how our agencies work to protect the community from the criminals and offenders in shadows and in plain sight."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about child exploitation is asked to report it immediately to NCMEC at www.missingkids.org or to your local law enforcement agency.

