Hillsborough assistant state attorney arrested for child porn after 10-month investigation

The Brief Pinellas County deputies say William Jones, 32, shared multiple files online containing child pornography. Detectives say his arrest came after an investigation that began in July 2024. Jones has worked as an assistant state attorney within the felony bureau of the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office since 2021.



A Hillsborough County assistant state attorney faces serious charges after detectives say he shared multiple files online containing child pornography.

Arrest of William Jones

The backstory:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into William Jones, 32, began in July 2024 after detectives were informed that files containing children engaging in sexual acts were being shared.

PCSO says investigators interviewed Jones on Wednesday, during which he admitted to viewing and transmitting the files.

Mugshot of William Jones. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Jail.

Dig deeper:

Records show Jones has worked as an assistant state attorney within the felony bureau of the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office since 2021.

What's next:

Jones faces three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of transmission of child pornography and two counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Hillsborough County Jail records show Jones was booked on Wednesday morning and is awaiting transfer to the Pinellas County Jail.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough County Jail records.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: