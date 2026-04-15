Tampa man arrested after 3-year-old shot by unsecured gun: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department has charged a man after a 3-year-old was shot in the arm by an unsecured firearm.
What we know:
According to TPD, on April 14 around 7:14 p.m. the child was in bed with his mother and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Steve Johnson. Detectives say Johnson left a gun unsecured in the bed after getting up to use the restroom.
TPD said the child gained access to the firearm, which discharged and struck the 3-year-old in the forearm.
The child’s mother immediately rendered aid and contacted law enforcement. The child was transported to a nearby hospital with stable, non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies said through the investigation they learned Johnson was a convicted felon and was unlawfully in possession of a gun.
What they're saying:
"It is incredibly fortunate that this was not a fatal tragedy," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "This incident highlights the double danger of a convicted felon unlawfully possessing a firearm and then failing to secure it. A gun should never be within reach of a child. There is no excuse for such negligence when the cost could easily have been a young life."
Johnson was arrested and charged with the following:
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Child neglect with great bodily harm
- Safe storage of firearms
- Posession of Cannabis
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how Johnson got ahold of a firearm.
What's next:
This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The Tampa Police Department will provide updates when they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Tampa Police Department.