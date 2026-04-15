Tampa man arrested after 3-year-old shot by unsecured gun: TPD

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The Brief A 3-year-old was shot in the arm by an unsecured firearm, according to the Tampa Police Department. Detectives say Steve Johnson, 30, left a gun unsecured in the same bed the child was sleeping in. The 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.



The Tampa Police Department has charged a man after a 3-year-old was shot in the arm by an unsecured firearm.

What we know:

According to TPD, on April 14 around 7:14 p.m. the child was in bed with his mother and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Steve Johnson. Detectives say Johnson left a gun unsecured in the bed after getting up to use the restroom.

TPD said the child gained access to the firearm, which discharged and struck the 3-year-old in the forearm.

The child’s mother immediately rendered aid and contacted law enforcement. The child was transported to a nearby hospital with stable, non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said through the investigation they learned Johnson was a convicted felon and was unlawfully in possession of a gun.

What they're saying:

"It is incredibly fortunate that this was not a fatal tragedy," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "This incident highlights the double danger of a convicted felon unlawfully possessing a firearm and then failing to secure it. A gun should never be within reach of a child. There is no excuse for such negligence when the cost could easily have been a young life."

Johnson was arrested and charged with the following:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Child neglect with great bodily harm

Safe storage of firearms

Posession of Cannabis

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how Johnson got ahold of a firearm.

What's next:

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The Tampa Police Department will provide updates when they become available.