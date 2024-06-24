Tampa man arrested for stabbing man multiple times to death: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Tampa man was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man earlier this month, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Eddy Caron, 57, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a 52-year-old man on June 12.

Police responded to the intersection of North 15th Street and East Hillsborough Avenue on the afternoon of June 12 to find the victim dead with multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

A witness walking through a nearby Wendy's parking lot had reported seeing the victim alive and the suspect soon before the attack. They also gave authorities a description of the suspect.

Surveillance footage also captured Caron entering a nearby convenience store, purchasing a can of beer, and then entering the fenced area behind the Wendy's restaurant where the victim was later found, police said.

Caron quickly exited the area after the attack and rode away on his bike. Police recovered a beer can with Caron's DNA near the crime scene, and matched his backpack and bike with descriptions from witnesses and surveillance footage.

TPD arrested Caron on Saturday at his home in Tampa. He was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.