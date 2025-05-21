Tampa man dies in U.S. 301 crash: FHP

The Brief A Tampa man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 301. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. just south of Maislin Drive. The man died at the scene.



A Tampa man was killed after crashing into a portion of a tractor-trailer on U.S. 301 early Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

Troopers say the 23-year-old man was traveling southbound on U.S. 301 shortly after 1 a.m.

Just south of Maislin Drive, a tractor-trailer, driven by a 26-year-old San Jose, California man, was parked in the private driveway access of Gulf Coast Thermo King with its trailer partially protruding into the outside southbound lane.

The Tampa man crashed into the tractor-trailer and died at the scene.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

