Tampa man streaks naked across fairway during Valspar Championship game in Palm Harbor

A 34-year-old man from Tampa is accused of running naked across the fairway of the Innisbrook Golf Course during the Valspar Championship over the weekend.

Pinellas County deputies arrested Mark Taylor Lynn on Sunday night, and he bonded out of county jail the following morning. According to his arrested affidavit, deputies said he was "highly intoxicated."

"The course was crowded with a very large amount of spectators. The defendant's actions caused a disturbance and hindered the game of play."

He was taken into custody on the fairway of the golf course.

Lynn faces a charge of disorderly intoxication.