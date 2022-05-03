Tampa neighbors evacuated as SWAT team responds to person possibly barricaded in home

article

Hillsborough County deputies say a person with multiple warrants could be barricaded inside a Tampa home, prompting a SWAT team to respond and an evacuation of surrounding homes.

The situation is taking place in the 20000 block of Still Wind Drive, inside a neighborhood near the Hillsborough River State Park.

According to the agency, officials said they are "in the process of clearing a home."

Deputies have not identified the individual involved. No other information was immediately provided.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.