Tampa non-profit studio offers free video production courses to Hillsborough residents

If your dream is to work in video production, a local studio is giving residents the hands-on experience needed to launch into the industry.



The Tampa Bay Community Network is a non-profit media center at the University Mall offering training in everything from cameras, audio, and lighting to editing and podcasting.

The studio has a green screen, a multi-camera setup, edit suites, a control room, a podcast studio and other tech equipment.

Classes are available in person and online at no cost to Hillsborough County residents 18 years and older.





