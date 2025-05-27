Tampa officials tout street resurfacing progress, discuss ways to further expand work
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and city transportation officials gave an update Tuesday on the ongoing effort to repave streets where drivers are dealing with potholes and bumpy rides.
By the numbers:
City officials say the Tampa Mobility Department has overseen the resurfacing of more than 26 lane-miles from the beginning of the year through April, marking a 25% increase over the first four months of 2024.
Dig deeper:
The department's efforts got a major boost last September when the city acquired a second paving machine while doubling its paving crew.
The City of Tampa acquired a second paving machine in September 2024.
City officials are touting their repaving efforts in areas like Palma Ceia Pines, Oak Park, Old West Tampa, Sulphur Springs, South Howard, South Armenia, and South Tampa, among others.
While some of the work is still outsourced to contractors, the city says its increased in-house efforts can save taxpayers up to 50% on each project while speeding up the overall progress.
What they're saying:
"We know this is an issue in our community," Castor said at a news conference on Tuesday. "It's an issue for myself, it's an issue for all city employees who drive through our city streets each and every day – and we're addressing it as quickly as we can."
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor speaks at a news conference on May 27, 2025.
Castor also talked about efforts to come up with funding to further expand repaving, specifically mentioning the All for Transportation penny sales tax approved by Hillsborough County voters in 2018, but later ruled unconstitutional by the Florida Supreme Court.
"We've seen other locations – not to say that I'm jealous – but other locations throughout the state that have successfully utilized that penny sales tax, and they have projects that they are just waiting to continue to fruition. And I wish we had that problem here in Tampa," Castor said.
As for deciding which roads get repaved and when, Transportation Services Director Brandon Campbell explained the basics during Tuesday's news conference.
"That starts with pavement conditions," Campbell said. "So it's a data-driven decision process that includes, fundamentally, the condition of the existing roadway. But then layered on top of that, we want to make sure that our paving crews are getting all across the city as well. We don't want to concentrate on one particular district or one particular area."
What's next:
The Mobility Department's upcoming in-house projects include:
- W. Woodlawn Ave.
- W. Gray St.
- Port Tampa
- NW Sunset Park
More contractor projects are planned, as well, including:
- Bayshore Blvd. (Gandy to Interbay)
- N. Rome Ave.
- W. Tyson Ave.
- E. Linebaugh Ave.
