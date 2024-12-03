Tampa officials remind residents fishing off Bayshore Blvd isn't allowed

Fishing along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa is prohibited despite its popularity as a scenic spot for walking, running, and biking.

The city’s linear park attracts many visitors, but officials are now clarifying the fishing ban after noticing increased fishing activity along the waterfront.

People fishing off Bayshore Blvd in Tampa.

Debbie Evenson, the Executive Director of Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, explained that it is a safety concern for both people and sea life.

"There's a lot of people walking and doing exercise and just families being out there. And if you're fishing from that to the edge, you're going to be throwing your fishing rod in the hook. It could easily hook somebody and hurt them," said Evenson.

It’s also bad for sea life.

"Especially in a shallow area and you hook something, from the level where they're fishing from, they can't get down there on hook. If they get hooked on to a stingray, or I mean, it could be any of the marine life down there," said Everson.

Everson explained why getting hooked in a shallow water area is dangerous.

View of Bayshore Blvd.

"If they can't get to it, what's going to happen? It's either going to pull off and break, or they're going to cut it," Everson said. "So then you have the monofilament in the water, and what happens is going to entangle and just wrap around the marine life. And it could kill them. It could damage them."

The City of Tampa has responded to the issue, reminding the public that Bayshore is not a designated fishing area, and the Tampa Police Department can respond:

Bayshore is not a designated area for fishing, therefore this activity is prohibited. The enforcement is generally through observation by park staff, who can advise the patron on the rule and ask them to stop and/or leave.If the patron refuses, the matter would be referred to the police for a possible trespass warning. We will have our staff on alert to monitor for people fishing, and engage as outlined above.

