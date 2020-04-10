Tampa Parks and Rec launches 'HappyAtHomeTPA' campaign

article

Boredom may be settling in at home as people try to find ways to preoccupy themselves during Florida's stay-at-home order, but Tampa Parks and Recreation has some ideas to keep the family occupied.

Between storytelling, clay-making, painting and knitting, they have a variety of ways to keep people busy. It's all part of their "#HappyAtHomeTPA" campaign.

They've posted a series of family-friendly videos, activities and resources online filled with ideas to keep the whole family entertained while practicing social distancing.

The department has come up with its own ideas but also included links to other sites, such as NASA and The Florida Aquarium.

LINK: You can find it all here.

