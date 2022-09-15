Tampa police: 13-year-old arrested after setting classmate's clothes on fire

A Tampa teen is facing charges after purposely lighting his classmate's sweatshirt on fire at school, police said.

On Wednesday, Tampa firefighters and officers responded to the North Tampa Success Center around 1 p.m. According to investigators, the 13-year-old suspect and victim were in class together.

The young suspect lit the victim's hooded sweatshirt while he was wearing it.

"When the victim felt the heat from the fire, he quickly began slapping at his back to extinguish the flame," according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. "The victim was not injured, however, a three-inch hole was burned into his sweatshirt."

The teen was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and disruption of a school function.

Police did not say what he used to set the fire.