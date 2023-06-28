Tampa police arrest 3 armed teens, recover 10 guns, including some that were stolen

A shooting inside a game room at a Tampa apartment complex led police to investigate a ‘teen hang out’ where they located three armed teens and 10 firearms, two of which were stolen.

According to the Tampa Police Department, after arresting two juveniles for a June 14 shooting in the game room of the West River Boulevard apartments, detectives working to develop additional leads learned of multiple, possibly armed, juveniles hanging out at 2004 N. Howard Ave.

While watching the N. Howard location, they saw several people walking out of the building, including a 17-year-old who was armed with a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. A second 17-year-old was armed with a Beretta .22 caliber handgun with the serial number removed.

As officers arrested the two teens, additional police who were monitoring the Howard Ave location, came across four other subjects and found a 16-year-old armed with a Taurus .40 caliber handgun. The other three subjects were released.

RELATED: Second suspect arrested in game room shooting at Tampa apartment complex: Police

While executing a search warrant at the Howard Avenue apartment, officers saw multiple guns in plain sight and seized seven guns, including two that were stolen. The seven recovered guns are in addition to the three firearms found on the teens they arrested.

"It is deeply concerning that these juveniles not only have access to guns, but they have a disregard for the safety of others," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Thanks to the dedication of our detectives and officers, who prove their commitment every day to making Tampa safer, ten guns are now out of the hands of juveniles and cannot be used to hurt a member of our community."

The teens are facing multiple charges including carrying a concealed firearm and minor in possession of a firearm. One of the teens has also been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and another teen has a charge of possession of a firearm with the serial number removed.

The Tampa Police Department says it offers free gun locks to residents and community members can pick one up at any one of the Tampa Police District offices or TPD headquarters.

The case is still under investigation.