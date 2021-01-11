Tampa police chief tests positive for COVID-19, agency says

article

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, a cancer survivor, tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency announced Monday.

Officials said he received the positive test on Sunday and is self-isolating at home. His symptoms include fatigue, a headache, and chills. It’s unclear how long he has been displaying symptoms.

According to the police department, he will work from home for the next couple of weeks.

"Being a cancer survivor, I am very aware of the need to protect myself to avoid any possible complications that could come with COVID-19", Chief Dugan said in a statement. "Despite my best efforts to maintain social distance, use a mask, and constantly wash my hands, it is evident that anyone can get COVID-19."

"It is important that everyone in our community follow CDC guidelines to keep yourself and others safe, and to help slow the spread of this virus," he added.

Tampa police said since testing began in March 2020, there have been 134 members of the agency who have tested positive for COVID-19.