Tampa police investigating after man found with gunshot wounds inside car

Tampa police are investigating a murder that took place Monday night.

They said officers responded to a reported "disturbance" near the 2900 block of West Abdella Street. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he passed away.

Officers said the shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No one involved in the shooting has been identified.

No other information was provided. Officers said they are continuing to investigate the events leading up to the shooting.