Tampa police investigating fatal crash that killed motorcyclist

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a crash at Veterans Expy & Independence Parkway Saturday night.

Police say they found a motorcyclist described as a white man with serious injuries just after 11 p.m.

According to officials, first responders tried to save the victim, and he was taken to a local hospital.

TPD says the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the police department.