Tampa police investigating fatal crash that killed motorcyclist
TAMPA, Fla. - According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a crash at Veterans Expy & Independence Parkway Saturday night.
Police say they found a motorcyclist described as a white man with serious injuries just after 11 p.m.
According to officials, first responders tried to save the victim, and he was taken to a local hospital.
TPD says the motorcyclist died from his injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the police department.