Tampa woman arrested for DUI manslaughter, FHP searching for driver who fled scene of 3-vehicle crash

A 37-year-old Tampa man died after two drivers ran red lights on Hillsborough Avenue early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a Dodge Journey and a red 2005-2007 model Honda Odyssey were headed east on Hillsborough Avenue in adjacent lanes when both vehicles ran the red light at the northbound exit ramp from SR-589 at 2:30 a.m.

A Dodge Charger being driven by a 24-year-old Jacksonville man entered the intersection under a green light and hit the Honda which then hit the Dodge Journey, according to FHP.

Troopers say after the crash, the Honda fled the scene while the Dodge Journey flipped and the Charger rotated.

The passenger riding in the Dodge Journey, a 37-year-old Tampa man, was partially thrown from the SUV and died at the scene of the crash, according to authorities. Troopers say the driver of the charger was not injured during the crash.

According to FHP, the 42-year-old Tampa woman, who was driving the Dodge Journey was later arrested by troopers for DUI Manslaughter.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the Honda Odyssey which has passenger side damage is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.