Tampa police looking for witnesses after 9-year-old wounded by crossfire

Tampa police say a 9-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting Thursday evening.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of East 30th Ave. North 54th St. According to investigators, a fight broke out between two groups in the Grant Park area and members of both groups started shooting at each other.

"This was a dispute between two parties, two groups, and as far as we know, no gang affiliations," said Jamel Lanee, a spokesperson for the police department. "You’re not realizing that you’re going to have children, or innocent people in that area who could randomly get struck by a bullet. And that’s unfortunately what happened last night to a 9-year-old child."

TPD said the child was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. Police said he was stable as of late Friday afternoon.

Police said they are speaking with persons of interest but are currently looking for witnesses to come forward.