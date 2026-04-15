Tampa police: Man accused of violently abusing girlfriend over several months

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The Brief The Tampa Police Department arrested Moises Buitrago, 25, after a months-long investigation into alleged physical and sexual abuse of his girlfriend. Detectives say the abuse escalated from isolation to repeated violence, use of weapons and preventing the woman from seeking medical care, along with alleged distribution of nude photographs that Buitrago took of the woman and sent to others without her consent. Buitrago was arrested in the Mango area and faces multiple charges, while a victim advocate is helping the woman access support and recovery resources.



A 25-year-old man was arrested following an investigation into alleged physical and sexual abuse against his girlfriend that went on for months, according to the Tampa Police Department.

What we know:

According to TPD, Moises Buitrago was taken into custody on Tuesday in the Mango area after investigators say he put his girlfriend, a woman in her mid-20s, through abuse that began in October 2025.

Detectives say the abuse worsened over time, beginning with Buitrago trying to seclude the woman by destroying her phone and identification. Police say the situation developed into consistent physical and sexual violence, during which Buitrago used objects to confine the woman and make it hard for her to breathe.

Investigators say the abuse continued into early 2026, with Buitrago allegedly using weapons to hurt the woman and refused to let her get medical care. Police say Buitrago forced the woman to come to work with him, isolating her from seeking help.

The investigation further revealed that Buitrago is accused of taking nude photographs of the woman without her knowing and sending them to others, TPD said.

Dig deeper:

The situation culminated on March 24, when police say Buitrago threatened the woman and forced his way into a room where she was hiding. Acquaintances intervened and contacted police, but Buitrago left before officers arrived, according to TPD.

A warrant was later issued for Buitrago’s arrest. Authorities located Buitrago on Tuesday afternoon in the 5300 block of Royal Oak Drive in the Mango area, where he was taken into custody, police said.

Buitrago was taken to the Orient Road Jail, where he faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, false imprisonment and two counts of digital voyeurism.

What's next:

Police say a victim advocate is working with the woman to connect her with resources as she begins the healing process.

What they're saying:

"No human being should ever have to endure the pain of domestic violence or the lifelong trauma it leaves behind," Chief Lee Bercaw said. "I commend the brave individuals who intervened and undoubtedly saved a life. This arrest sends a clear message: we will use every resource at our disposal to protect the vulnerable and hold abusers accountable."

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.