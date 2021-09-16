Tampa police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

article

The Tampa Police Department has lost an officer to COVID-19, the agency announced Wednesday.

Officials said Officer Matthew S. Coleman, 37, died following complications from the virus. Coleman joined the department in September 2014. Before that, he worked at the Polk County Sheriff's Office for six years.

"He was a valued mentor and a friend to many," according to a statement by the police department. "Officer Coleman will be greatly missed."

Officer Coleman leaves behind a wife and children.

Police did not say whether Coleman was vaccinated.

Tampa police said anyone wishing to donate to Coleman's family can do so through the Tampa Police Benevolent Association by clicking here.