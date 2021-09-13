Family struggles to keep child who received kidney transplant safe during pandemic

The impacts of COVID-19 are so widespread that families are learning they don't have to catch the virus to be affected by it, especially those with children who are battling other severe illnesses.

That's the case for Kylyn Chenkin, 6, whose mother told FOX 13 she has to watch her daughter fight for her life while the pandemic closed in around them.

"It's terrifying because you are going into a hospital, which is the most dangerous place, but this is what's going to save her life at the same time," said Danielle Chenkin, Kylyn's mom.

Kylyn was diagnosed at a very young age with a rare genetic liver disease that would eventually require a transplant.

READ: Florida airport pilots COVID-19 sniffing canines

"We knew she needed a transplant at 18 months," Danielle said. "In December of last year, Kylyn almost died and it was the worst day of our life. And at that point, she was transferred to [an Orlando hospital]."

In April, doctors found her match and she received a life-saving transplant.

Although Kylyn has a new, healthy organ, her mother's concerns still weigh on her, but this time it's because COVID-19 is attacking children more than ever. In fact, when she was in an Orlando hospital for three months, Kylyn was transferred to another floor to make room for young COVID-19 patients.

"It was very scary at that point, here you have COVID cases on the same floor that she just had a liver transplant," Danielle said, adding she's scared of what would happen if her daughter caught the virus. "It would be devastating. There's really nothing you can do but just keep her hydrated and make sure that everything is functioning correctly. But she would definitely be back in [the hospital]."

MORE: Take a rare look inside Tampa General Hospital's Global Emerging Diseases Institute

Dr. Michael Teng, an immunologist at USF Health, said families like the Chenkins have every right to be afraid.

"Families that have kids under 12, none of them are vaccinated, so this is kind of constant stress, right? You don't know where you can go safely with your child. You don't know when people are walking around unmasked, are they vaccinated or the unvaccinated? Are they infected and don't know it?" Dr. Ten said. "Especially with kids who are immunocompromised, immunosuppressed because of their conditions, it's not a game. It's not a roulette game. You don't want to take chances with your child's health because any infection that they get could be a severe one."

He said this is another reason it's so important for people to wear masks and socially distance whenever possible, especially with the delta variant still spreading at a high rate.

"The way we get through this is by coming together and getting through it," Dr. Teng said.

"You got this crazy virus out there destroying lives and families. So please just do your part and wear a mask," added Danielle.

Advertisement

Kylyn's family posts regular updates on her condition on her Facebook titled, TeamKylyn.