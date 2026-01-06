Tampa police officer, other driver taken to hospital after crash: TPD

The Brief A Tampa police officer and another driver were taken to the hospital after a crash in South Tampa Tuesday evening. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Tuesday along South Dale Mabry Highway near West Bay Vista Avenue. The driver of the F-250 involved in the crash was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn, according to officials.



A Tampa police officer and another driver were taken to the hospital after a crash in South Tampa Tuesday evening, according to officials.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said the officer was driving a marked TPD patrol vehicle when the crash happened at around 8 p.m. The officer was heading northbound on South Dale Mabry Highway approaching a left turn lane onto West Bay Vista Avenue.

A Ford F-250 was in front of the TPD cruiser trying to turn onto West Bay Vista Avenue when the truck went too far into the southbound lanes of South Dale Mabry Highway and hit a Lexus sedan. TPD said it caused the Lexus to over correct and hit the officer's vehicle head on.

Dig deeper:

Tampa police said only minor injuries were reported — the officer and the driver of the Lexus were both taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the F-250 was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn, according to officials.