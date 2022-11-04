Tampa police: Pedestrian struck, killed by HART bus in Seminole Heights

article

Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash in Seminole Heights after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the crash happened near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and East Fern Street.

SkyFOX was over the scene, where police tape surrounded a Hillsborough County public transit bus in the southbound lanes.

The bus appeared to strike and kill the pedestrian across from the Hite and Notch apartment building.

No other details were immediately available.

All lanes of Nebraska are closed from Fern Street to Lambright Street as police conduct a death investigation. Police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.