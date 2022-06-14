Tampa police search for shooting suspect who fled park, leaving 1 injured

article

Tampa police are searching for a gunman who fled the scene of a shooting in a park that left one person injured Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in Borrell Park, located on the corner of Nebraska Ave. and E. 26 Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police provided this photo of the suspect's getaway car. (Tampa Police Department)

Police spotted a suspect fleeing southbound on foot in the park. They said the suspect then jumped into a four-door light-colored sedan, which fled south on Nebraska Ave.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa police.