Tampa police search for shooting suspect who fled park, leaving 1 injured
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are searching for a gunman who fled the scene of a shooting in a park that left one person injured Tuesday morning.
Investigators said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in Borrell Park, located on the corner of Nebraska Ave. and E. 26 Ave.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police provided this photo of the suspect's getaway car. (Tampa Police Department)
Police spotted a suspect fleeing southbound on foot in the park. They said the suspect then jumped into a four-door light-colored sedan, which fled south on Nebraska Ave.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa police.